6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
164PRACTICE PROBLEM
At the cathode of an electrolytic cell, cadmium can be electroplated with the following half-reaction:
Cd2+(aq) + 2 e- → Cd(s)
Calculate the mass of cadmium plated onto the cathode when a 3.2 A current goes through the cell for 56 min.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.3 g
B
3.2 g
C
5.6 g
D
13 g