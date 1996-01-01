6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
165PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the amount of time to redissolve 231 g of Ag at a charging current of 8.93 A in a rechargeable battery based on a concentration cell constructed of two Ag/Ag+ half-cells.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.43 hours
B
385 hours
C
231 hours
D
23.1 hours