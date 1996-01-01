8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
8. Thermochemistry Thermochemical Equations
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
The propane fuel (C3H8) used in gas barbeques burns according to the thermochemical equation:
C3H8(g) + 5 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g) ΔH°rxn = -2044 kJ
If a pork roast must absorb 1.6 x 103 kJ to fully cook, and if only 10% of the heat produced by the barbeque is actually absorbed by the roast, what mass of CO2 is emitted into the atmosphere during the grilling of the pork roast?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.0 x 103 g CO2
B
1.0 x 103 g CO2
C
4.0 x 103 g CO2
D
2.0 x 103 g CO2