8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction,
2 C4H10(l) + 13 O2(g) → 8 CO2(g) + 10 H2O(g) ΔH°rxn = −2877 kJ
How much natural gas (C4H10) must be burned in order to produce 356 kJ of heat?
A
7.20 g
B
9.59 g
C
14.4 g
D
28.8 g