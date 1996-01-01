8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
8. Thermochemistry Internal Energy
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The combustion of a gas sample with excess oxygen resulted in a 10.3 kJ loss in internal energy and the transmission of 6,480 J of heat to the surroundings.
(a) Identify the magnitude and sign of the work done.
(b) If the external pressure is 0.955 atm, calculate the change in volume in liters.
The combustion of a gas sample with excess oxygen resulted in a 10.3 kJ loss in internal energy and the transmission of 6,480 J of heat to the surroundings.
(a) Identify the magnitude and sign of the work done.
(b) If the external pressure is 0.955 atm, calculate the change in volume in liters.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) w = –3.82 kJ; (b) ΔV = 4.00 L
B
(a) w = +3.82 kJ; (b) ΔV = 4.00 L
C
(a) w = –3.82 kJ; (b) ΔV = 39.5 L
D
(a) w = +3.82 kJ; (b) ΔV = 39.5 L