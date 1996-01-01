7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.50 L reaction flask contains 14.22% O2, 61.27% CO2, and 24.51% water vapor at 30.0°C. The total pressure inside the flask is 24.61 kPa. Calculate the mass of naphthalene (C10H8) that was burned in order to produce this amount of water vapor.
C10H8(s) + 12 O2(g) → 10 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.115 g
B
1.84 g
C
0.0460 g
D
0.230 g