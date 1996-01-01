A 1.50 L reaction flask contains 14.22% O 2 , 61.27% CO 2 , and 24.51% water vapor at 30.0°C. The total pressure inside the flask is 24.61 kPa. Calculate the mass of naphthalene (C 10 H 8 ) that was burned in order to produce this amount of water vapor.

C 10 H 8 (s) + 12 O 2 (g) → 10 CO 2 (g) + 4 H 2 O(g)