7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
MgO and SrO react with CO2 gas to form MgCO3 and SrCO3. A mixture of MgO and SrO weighing 5.30 g was placed in a 2.50 L chamber containing CO2 gas with a pressure of 95.0 kPa at 21.0°C. After the reaction reached completion, the remaining CO2 in the container has a pressure of 22.6 kPa. Determine the mass percentage of SrO in the sample.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
92.11%
B
28.5%
C
7.89%
D
71.5%