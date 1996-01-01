MgO and SrO react with CO 2 gas to form MgCO 3 and SrCO 3 . A mixture of MgO and SrO weighing 5.30 g was placed in a 2.50 L chamber containing CO 2 gas with a pressure of 95.0 kPa at 21.0°C. After the reaction reached completion, the remaining CO 2 in the container has a pressure of 22.6 kPa. Determine the mass percentage of SrO in the sample.