Determine the correct statement/s for the following equation:

Mg2+ + e- → Mg+

i. The ΔE for the reaction is the first electron affinity of Mg2+ ion.

ii. The ΔE for the reaction is the negative of the second ionization energy of the Mg atom.

iii. The ΔE for the reaction is the negative of the first electron affinity of Mg2+ ion.

iv. The ΔE for the reaction is the second ionization energy of the Mg atom.