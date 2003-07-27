1. Intro to General Chemistry
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The oil tanker Tasman Spirit was carrying about 28000 register tons of crude oil when it ran aground at Clifton Beach in Karachi, Pakistan on July 27, 2003. The ship spilled about 11200 register tons of crude oil into the Arabian Sea. Convert this volume to cubic meters.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
21,214 m3
B
31,739 m3
C
41,775 m3
D
40,224 m3