A scientist in a parallel universe performs the Millikan oil-drop experiment. The unit of charge in that universe is gallic (ga). He obtained the following data for four oil droplets (A, B, C, and D):

A 2.06×10–11 ga

B 2.75×10–11 ga

C 4.13×10–11 ga

D 5.50×10–11 ga

Based on these observations, determine the charge on a single electron in ga units.