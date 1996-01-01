2. Atoms & Elements
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
2. Atoms & Elements Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist in a parallel universe performs the Millikan oil-drop experiment. The unit of charge in that universe is gallic (ga). He obtained the following data for four oil droplets (A, B, C, and D):
A 2.06×10–11 ga
B 2.75×10–11 ga
C 4.13×10–11 ga
D 5.50×10–11 ga
Based on these observations, determine the charge on a single electron in ga units.
A scientist in a parallel universe performs the Millikan oil-drop experiment. The unit of charge in that universe is gallic (ga). He obtained the following data for four oil droplets (A, B, C, and D):
A 2.06×10–11 ga
B 2.75×10–11 ga
C 4.13×10–11 ga
D 5.50×10–11 ga
Based on these observations, determine the charge on a single electron in ga units.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.44×10–12 ga
B
6.87×10–12 ga
C
4.22×10–12 ga
D
9.12×10–12 ga