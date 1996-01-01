2. Atoms & Elements
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
2. Atoms & Elements Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
In 1923, Robert A. Millikan received the Nobel Prize in physics for his oil-drop experiment. The experiment included the observation of tiny oil droplets between two electrically charged plates. The oil drops were observed as falling, stationary, or rising. The presence of an electric field has an effect on the rate of fall of oil particles. Explain what force or factor would determine the rate of fall of oil drops if the electric field were removed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In the absence of an electric field, the oil drops would still retain their charges and affect the rate of fall for one another.
B
In the absence of an electric field, the oil drops would fall under the influence of gravity.
C
In the absence of an electric field, the oil drops would fall slower than expected due to air friction.
D
In the absence of an electric field, the oil drops would remain suspended between the two plates.