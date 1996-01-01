3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the significance of a balanced equation in terms of the reactants and products that are involved in a chemical reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It provides information about the rate at which the reaction occurs.
B
It ensures that mass is conserved in the chemical reaction.
C
It indicates the amount of energy required for the reaction to take place.
D
It is not necessary to balance the reaction equation.