3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following balanced reaction equation: 2 C4H10 + 5 O2 → 4 CH3CO2H + 2 H2O, what do the coefficients represent?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The mass of the reactants and products.
B
The volume of the reactants and products.
C
The number of molecules of the reactants and products.
D
The concentration of the reactants and products.