13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the arrangement of the following in increasing intermolecular energy of attraction if butane is a gas, KMnO4 is a solid, and Br2 is a liquid at room temperature
A
KMnO4 < Br2 < butane
B
butane < KMnO4 < Br2
C
Br2 < KMnO4 < butane
D
butane < Br2 < KMnO4