14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student mixed ethanol (solute) and water (solvent) together. Identify the intermolecular force present between solvent–solvent, solvent–solute, and solute–solute. Predict whether ethanol is miscible in water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Solvent–Solvent: dipole-dipoleSolvent–Solute: dipole-dipoleSolute–Solute: dispersion forcesEthanol is not miscible in water.
B
Solvent–Solvent: hydrogen bondingSolvent–Solute: hydrogen bondingSolute–Solute: hydrogen bondingEthanol is miscible in water.
C
Solvent–Solvent: hydrogen bondingSolvent–Solute: dispersion forcesSolute–Solute: dipole-dipoleEthanol is not miscible in water.
D
Solvent–Solvent: dipole-dipoleSolvent–Solute: hydrogen bondingSolute–Solute: dispersion forcesEthanol is miscible in water.