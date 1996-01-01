Which of the following statements is correct for the following endothermic reaction at equilibrium?
2 CO2 + O2 ⇌ 2 CO3
The reaction will shift to the right when the temperature is increased and it will shift to the left when decreased. On the other hand, the equilibrium constant decreases as the temperature of the reaction is increased
The reaction will shift to the right when the temperature is increased and it will shift to the left when decreased. On the other hand, the equilibrium constant decreases as the temperature of the reaction is decreased
The reaction will shift to the right when the temperature is decreased and it will shift to the left when increased. On the other hand, the equilibrium constant decreases as the temperature of the reaction is increased
The reaction will shift to the right when the temperature is decreased and it will shift to the left when increased. On the other hand, the equilibrium constant increases as the temperature of the reaction is increased