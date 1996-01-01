16. Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Le Chatelier's Principle
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given endothermic reaction,
N2 (g) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO (g)
which of the following statement is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The addition of a catalyst at equilibrium will increase the amount of NO
B
The addition of a catalyst at equilibrium will decrease the amount of N2
C
The addition of a catalyst at equilibrium will decrease the amount of O2
D
The addition of a catalyst at equilibrium will have no effect on the amount of NO