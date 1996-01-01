14. Solutions
Types of Aqueous Solutions
14. Solutions Types of Aqueous Solutions
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution is prepared by dissolving 24 g of KClO3 in 100.0 g of water at 60°C and then cooled to 30°C. Based on the figure below, determine what will happen to the solution after cooling.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Approximately 10 g KClO3 per 100 g of water will precipitate.
B
Approximately 14 g KClO3 per 100 g of water will precipitate.
C
More KClO30 per 100 g of water can dissolved.
D
No change will occur.