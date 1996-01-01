10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide a possible explanation for why the atomic radii of Nb and Ta are almost the same even if they are on different periods in the periodic table.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The 4f electrons in Ta do not effectively shield the outer electrons, pulling the electron closer to the nucleus hence a smaller atomic radius.
B
Ta has more protons than Nb which cancels out the effect of additional electrons in Ta, hence a smaller atomic radius.
C
The atomic radius of elements decreases as you go down a group.
D
The 4f electrons do not significantly contribute to the overall size of the Ta atom, which caused Ta and Nb to have the same radii.