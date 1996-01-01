10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the trend of atomic radius in the periodic table shown below. Determine which of the following statements is correct.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The change in atomic radius of elements is larger from the n = 3 to the n = 4 period compared to the change from n = 2 to n = 3.
B
The atomic radius of elements decreases as you go down a group.
C
The atomic radius elements of increase as you go across a period because the number of electrons also increases.
D
The atomic radius of elements decreases from left to right of the periodic table.