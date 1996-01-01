9. Quantum Mechanics
Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is correct based on the "Measurement and the Uncertainty Principle'?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The position and momentum of a particle can be both measured accurately.
B
When the position of a particle is measured accurately, the momentum of a particle cannot be measured accurately.
C
The position and momentum of a particle cannot be measured accurately.
D
Only the position of a particle can be measured accurately, all the time.