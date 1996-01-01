13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Potassium crystallizes into a body-centered cubic unit cell with a density of 0.862 g/cm3. Determine the edge length of the cell and radius of the atom in picometers.
Potassium crystallizes into a body-centered cubic unit cell with a density of 0.862 g/cm3. Determine the edge length of the cell and radius of the atom in picometers.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
edge length of the cell = 532 pm
radius of the atom = 230 pm
radius of the atom = 230 pm
B
edge length of the cell = 151 pm
radius of the atom = 922 pm
radius of the atom = 922 pm
C
edge length of the cell = 266 pm
radius of the atom = 999 pm
radius of the atom = 999 pm
D
edge length of the cell = 532 pm
radius of the atom = 532 pm
radius of the atom = 532 pm