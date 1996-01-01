13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which one of the following has a lower melting point? KBr(s) or CaS(s). Explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
KBr(s) has lower melting point due to smaller charge densities on its constituent ions.
B
CaS(s) has lower melting point due to smaller charge densities on its constituent ions.
C
KBr(s) has lower melting point due to higher charge densities on its constituent ions.
D
CaS(s) has lower melting point due to higher charge densities on its constituent ions.