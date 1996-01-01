10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the statements below are false:
A) The effective nuclear charge is the force exerted by the nucleus onto an electron.
B) Core electrons screen the nuclear charge more effectively than valence electrons.
C) Electrons that are further away from the nucleus experience a lower effective nuclear charge.
D) The effective nuclear charge increases from left to right in the periodic table.
E) The change in effective nuclear charge increases down a period in the periodic table.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A and B
B
C and D
C
E only
D
D and E
E
C only