13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following attractive forces is exhibited only between a nearby small highly electronegative atom and a hydrogen atom attached to a highly electronegative atom.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Metallic force
B
Hydrogen-bonding force
C
Dipole-dipole force
D
Ionic force