21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
The 238Pu isotope is one of the abundant isotopes of plutonium. It is not fissile, but it can become fissionable if it captures a neutron and emits two β particles. What is the balanced nuclear equation for the reaction?
A
23894Pu + 2 0−1β → 23792U + 10n
B
23996Cm + 2 0−1β → 23894Pu + 10n
C
23792U + 10n → 23894Pu + 2 0−1β
D
23894Pu + 10n → 23996Cm + 2 0−1β