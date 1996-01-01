21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three hypothetical superheavy elements were created when 199U was bombarded with 36Ca.
What are the X, Y, and Z isotopes? Note: These isotopes do not appear in the periodic table.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
234112X, 230110Y, 226108Z
B
16372X, 16774Y, 17176Z
C
112234X, 110230Y, 108226Z
D
236112X, 240114Y, 244116Z