3. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Formula
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the molecular formula of the compound with a molecular weight of 146 g/mol.
The composition of a 0.858 g sample of the compound is 0.424 g of C, 0.058g of H, and 0.376 g of S.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C4H7S
B
C2H11S4
C
CH2S
D
C6H10S2