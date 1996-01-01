17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
99PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25°C, An aqueous solution in a beaker has [OH-] = 8.97x 10-2M. Which statement about the solution is true?
I. The solution has [H3O+] = 1.11x10-13 M
II. The solution has a pH of 1.05
III. The solution is basic.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I only
B
II only
C
III only
D
I & II
E
I & III
F
II & III