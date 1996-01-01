12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Electron Geometry
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Electron Geometry
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is correct?
Which of the following statements is correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The size of the nonbonding electron-pair domain in PCl3 is larger than in AlCl3
B
The size of the nonbonding electron-pair domain in PCl3 is smaller than in AlCl3
C
The size of the nonbonding electron-pair domain in PCl3 is equal to that in AlCl3
D
None of the above