10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Cumulative
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the relationship between ionic radius and effective nuclear charge for isoelectronic ions Cl- and K+?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ionic radius decreases as the effective nuclear charge decreases.
B
Ionic radius increases as the effective nuclear charge increases.
C
Ionic radius decreases as the effective nuclear charge increases.
D
None of the above.