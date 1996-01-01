2. Atoms & Elements
Isotopes
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the FALSE statement given the following pairs:
I. K+ and Ar
II. 55Fe2+ and 56Fe3+
III. 10B and 11B
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The species in I have different numbers of electrons.
B
The species in II and III are both isotope pairs.
C
The species in III have the same atomic numbers but different mass numbers.
D
The species in II have the same number of protons.