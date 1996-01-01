2. Atoms & Elements
Isotopes
Isotopes
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Answer the following questions:
a) Identify the number of subatomic particles in tin (II)-121
b) Write the symbol of the isotope in the previous question
c) Identify the mass number of palladium that has 51 neutrons
d) Identify the neutral element that could have an isotope with a mass number of 52 and 28 neutrons.
