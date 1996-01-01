6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the correct statement
Choose the correct statement
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A reaction is a redox reaction if the oxidation state of the reactants does not change and the oxidation state of the products changes.
B
A reaction is not a redox reaction if both the oxidation state of the reactants and the oxidation state of the products changes.
C
A reaction is a redox reaction if the oxidation state of the reactants change and the oxidation state of the products does not change.
D
A reaction is not a redox reaction if neither the oxidation state of the reactants nor the oxidation state of the products changes.