11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Formal Charge
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Formal Charge
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following generic Lewis structure is for a polyatomic oxyanion:
where X is a Period 4 element.
Three different polyatomic ions are formed when the overall charge (n) is changed to 1–, 2–, or 3–. Determine the identity and calculate the formal charge of the central atom, X, for each ion formed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
For n = –1: Br, FC = +3; For n = –2: Se, FC = +2; For n = –3: As, FC = +1
B
For n = –1: Kr, FC = +2; For n = –2: Br, FC = +1; For n = –3: Se, FC = 0
C
For n = –1: Br, FC = +2; For n = –2: Se, FC = +1; For n = –3: As, FC = 0
D
For n = –1: Kr, FC = +3; For n = –2: Br, FC = +2; For n = –3: Se, FC = 0
E
For n = –1: Se; FC = +2; For n = –2: As, FC = +1; For n = –3: Ge, FC = 0