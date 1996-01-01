11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Formal Charge
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following Lewis structure:
Is the Lewis structure a representation of a neutral compound or an ion? Determine the charge of the ion if it is an ion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The structure shown is an anion with a 1– charge.
B
The structure shown is an cation with a 1+ charge.
C
The structure shown is an anion with a 2– charge.
D
The structure shown is an cation with a 2+ charge.
E
The structure shown is a neutral molecule.