6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
137PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine K and ∆G°rxn at 25.0 °C using tabulated electrode potentials for the reaction of HClO(aq) with Cl-(aq) to an acidic solution producing Cl2(g).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
K = 2.83x108
∆G°rxn = -48.2 kJ
B
K = 3.25x10-9
∆G°rxn = 31.1 kJ
C
K = 2.58x10100
∆G°rxn = 573 kJ
D
K = 3.87x10-101
∆G°rxn = -573 kJ
