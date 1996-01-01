Draw the phase diagram using the following data:

(a) triple point = 10°C, 0.05 atm

(b) critical point = 225°C, 15 atm

(c) normal melting point = 50°C

(d) normal boiling point = 120°C

(e) Sublimation at 0°C requires 0.005 atm









Identify the correct statement below:

I. Deposition is represented by line AB

II. Two phase changes occur as the temperature is increased from 10°C to 180°C at 1 atm

III. The liquid is denser than the solid

IV. The freezing point of the solid increases as pressure is decreased.

V. One phase change occur as the pressure is increased from 0.005 atm to 15 atm at 100°C





a) I, III

b) II, IV

c) III, IV

d) II, V

e) IV, V