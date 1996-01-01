12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the hybridization of each C atom in the given Lewis structure of a hydrocarbon below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 = sp2; 2 = sp3; 3 = sp3; 4 = sp; 5 = sp; 6 = sp3
B
1 = sp2; 2 = sp2; 3 = sp3; 4 = sp; 5 = sp; 6 = sp3
C
1 = sp2; 2 = sp2; 3 = sp3; 4 = sp; 5 = sp2; 6 = sp3
D
1 = sp3; 2 = sp2; 3 = sp3; 4 = sp; 5 = sp; 6 = sp2