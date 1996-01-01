18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the following solution acidic or basic? A solution is made by mixing 2.43 g of acetic acid (CH3COOH) in 25.0 mL of 1.43 M NaOH solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The resulting solution will be acidic.
B
The resulting solution will be basic.