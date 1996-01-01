18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the titration of selenic acid (H2SeO4), a diprotic acid, with an aqueous KOH solution. The diagrams below depict different stages of titration. For simplicity, K+ ions and water molecules are not shown.
Identify the solution that has the highest pH and show the initial state of the solution before the addition of KOH.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Solution (b) has the highest pH.
Initial state of the solution before any addition of KOH:
B
Solution (b) has the highest pH.
Initial state of the solution before any addition of KOH:
C
Solution (d) has the highest pH.
Initial state of the solution before any addition of KOH:
D
Solution (d) has the highest pH.
Initial state of the solution before any addition of KOH:
E
Solution (a) has the highest pH.
Initial state of the solution before any addition of KOH:
F
Solution (b) has the highest pH.
Initial state of the solution before any addition of KOH:
