6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Complete Ionic Equations
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
(a) What is the balanced net ionic equation for Sr(OH)2 + CoCl3 →
(b) What are the spectator ions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(A) Co3+ (aq) + 3 OH- (aq) → Co(OH)3 (s) (B) Co3+ and OH-
B
(A) Sr2+ (aq) + 2 Cl- (aq) → SrCl2 (s) (B) Co3+ and OH-
C
(A) Co3+ (aq) + 3 OH- (aq) → Co(OH)3 (s) (B) Sr2+ and Cl-
D
(A) Sr2+ (aq) + 2 Cl- (aq) → SrCl2 (s) (B) Sr2+ and Cl-