7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Density
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a balloon filled with SF6 gas at 26°C until its volume reached 3.40 L and has pressure inside of 1.42 atm. The molar mass of SF6 is 146.06 g/mol.
a. What is the mass of SF6 inside the balloon?
b. What is the density of the SF6 inside the balloon?
c. Calculate the number of molecules of SF6 in the balloon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) 28.7 g; b) 8.43 g/L; c) 1.03×1023 molecules
B
a) 36.3 g; b) 95.4 g/L; c) 1.03×1023 molecules
C
a) 28.7 g; b) 8.43 g/L; c) 1.18×1023 molecules
D
a) 36.3 g; b) 95.4 g/L; c) 1.18×1023 molecules
E
a) 324 g; b) 95.4 g/L; c) 1.18×1023 molecules
F
a) 324 g; b) 7.36 g/L; c) 1.34×1024 molecules