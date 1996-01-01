3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of these statements provides the best explanation for the importance of mole ratios in stoichiometric calculations?
A
Mole ratios help in determining the chemical formula of a compound.
B
Mole ratios help in predicting the physical state of a compound.
C
Mole ratios help determine the amounts of reactant and product in a chemical reaction.
D
Mole ratios help in predicting the temperature change during a reaction.