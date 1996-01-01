6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molarity
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lets say you have a solution of table salt (NaCl) dissolved in water. What would happen to the concentration of the solution as it boils? Explain your answer with a drawing.
a) decreases
b) increases
c) stays the same
d) not enough info
Lets say you have a solution of table salt (NaCl) dissolved in water. What would happen to the concentration of the solution as it boils? Explain your answer with a drawing.
a) decreases
b) increases
c) stays the same
d) not enough info
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
decreases
B
increases
C
stays the same
D
not enough info