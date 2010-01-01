18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
80PRACTICE PROBLEM
The amount of Hg(OH)2 (Ksp = 3.1×10–26) dissolved in a solution can be increased by the formation of the [HgCl4]2– complex ion (Kf = 1.1×1016). What is the initial amount of KCl in molarity needed to increase the molar solubility of solid Hg(OH)2 to 1.2×10–3 mol/L when solid Hg(OH)2 is added to a KCl solution?
The amount of Hg(OH)2 (Ksp = 3.1×10–26) dissolved in a solution can be increased by the formation of the [HgCl4]2– complex ion (Kf = 1.1×1016). What is the initial amount of KCl in molarity needed to increase the molar solubility of solid Hg(OH)2 to 1.2×10–3 mol/L when solid Hg(OH)2 is added to a KCl solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.2 M
B
6.3 M
C
1.2 M
D
2.1 M