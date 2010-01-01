The amount of Hg(OH) 2 (K sp = 3.1×10–26) dissolved in a solution can be increased by the formation of the [HgCl 4 ]2– complex ion (K f = 1.1×1016). What is the initial amount of KCl in molarity needed to increase the molar solubility of solid Hg(OH) 2 to 1.2×10–3 mol/L when solid Hg(OH) 2 is added to a KCl solution?