14. Solutions
Freezing Point Depression
14. Solutions Freezing Point Depression
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sphere of sodium (d = 0.97 g/cm3) with r = 0.72 cm is added to 0.30 L water. Sodium reacts with water: 2 Na(s) + 2 H2O(l) → 2 NaOH(aq) + H2(g).
Calculate the freezing point of the solution.
A sphere of sodium (d = 0.97 g/cm3) with r = 0.72 cm is added to 0.30 L water. Sodium reacts with water: 2 Na(s) + 2 H2O(l) → 2 NaOH(aq) + H2(g).
Calculate the freezing point of the solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–1.3 °C
B
–0.82 °C
C
–0.50 °C
D
–0.24 °C