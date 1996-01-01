3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Butanol (C4H9OH) is used as a fuel in an internal combustion engine. An unlabeled bottle is suspected to contain this liquid. Identify if the liquid is indeed butanol if 1.550 g of the liquid produces 1.884 g of H2O and 3.679 g of CO2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True, the liquid is butanol.
B
False the liquid is NOT butanol.
C
Cannot be determined.