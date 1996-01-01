12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Bond Angles
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the information that the PBr3F2 molecule is nonpolar, determine the following bond angles in this molecule:
Br—P—Br, F—P—F and Br—P—F
Give the angles separated by commas.
Using the information that the PBr3F2 molecule is nonpolar, determine the following bond angles in this molecule:
Br—P—Br, F—P—F and Br—P—F
Give the angles separated by commas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
180°, 90°, 120°
B
120°, 90°, 180°
C
180°, 120°, 90°
D
120°, 180°, 90°