3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
67PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propane (C3H8) is a component of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It burns completely as follows: C3H8(g) + 5 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g)
How many moles of O2 must be burned to produce 6.67 moles of C3H8?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.67 mol O2
B
20.0 mol O2
C
26.7 mol O2
D
33.4 mol O2